Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Coming off bench Saturday
Carroll will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The Nets are down 2-1 in the series, and coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to give Caris LeVert the nod at small forward. Carroll has scored in double-digits just once this series.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Absent from injury report•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out vs. Heat•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Solid numbers in loss to Bucks•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Posts strong numbers in start•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Impressive off bench in close loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...