Carroll will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

The Nets are down 2-1 in the series, and coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to give Caris LeVert the nod at small forward. Carroll has scored in double-digits just once this series.

