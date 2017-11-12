Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Continues contributing in Saturday's loss

Carroll offered 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran forward took most of his shots from behind the arc, going just 1-for-3 from two-point range. Carroll posted a double-digit scoring total for the fourth time in the last five contests and has bounced back in significant fashion after seeing his scoring average dip to 8.9 points per game last season. Carroll is averaging a career-best 13.6 points thus far this season and has also been more active than ever on the glass, hauling in a career-high 6.9 rebounds per contest.