Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Diagnosed with knee sprain
Carroll, after an MRI, has been diagnosed with a right knee sprain and is day-to-day, making him questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The sprain apparently isn't too serious, as he's being considered day-to-day. That said, he was ruled out a full day in advance for Monday's contest against the Raptors, so he's seemingly been in significant pain. More word on his availability for Wednesday's contest should arrive following the team's morning shootaround. If he's ruled out against Detroit, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe and Quincy Acy are all candidates to see expanded roles.
