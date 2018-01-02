Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win

Carroll scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 98-95 win over the Magic.

Five different Brooklyn players scored in the teens as part of a balanced attack, while Carroll's double-double was just his fourth of the season. The veteran forward has become a steadying presence in an otherwise young Nets starting five, but his production remains erratic on a night-to-nigh basis and his fantasy ceiling remains limited.