Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win

Carroll scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-92 win over the Suns.

It's the veteran forward's first double-double of the season. Carroll is enjoying a solid start to his Nets career after a couple of erratic seasons with the Raptors, but he'll need to prove he can stay healthy to fully rehabilitate his fantasy value in season-long leagues.