Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Saturday's win
Carroll scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Mavericks.
He now has 12 double-doubles on the season, six of which have come in 18 games since the beginning of February -- not bad for a player who came into 2017-18 with only eight double-doubles in his career. Also his usage and role will still lead to the occasional quiet fantasy night, Carroll should remain mostly productive down the stretch as the grizzled veteran in a young Nets starting lineup.
