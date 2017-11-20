Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Sunday's loss
Carroll scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Warriors..
While it's only his second double-double of the season, Carroll has come alive from beyond the arc, going 13-for-31 (41.9 percent) from three-point range over his last five games. The veteran forward is putting up the best numbers of his career in his first campaign with Brooklyn, but he'll need to stay healthy to maintain his current pace.
