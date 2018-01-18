Carroll scored 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs.

It's his sixth double-double of the season and third in his last seven games, and Carroll is now averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over that stretch. The veteran wing doesn't have tremendous upside, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories gives him plenty of utility in deeper fantasy formats.