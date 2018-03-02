Carroll finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Carroll has had a surprisingly strong season, flying under the radar in many fantasy leagues. Despite appearing to be the odd man out to begin the season, he has been arguably the Nets most consistent player across the season. He has now scored in double-digits in 9 of his last 10 games, while also collecting double-figure boards in four of those. His defensive numbers have been somewhat disappointing but given he was probably acquired from the waiver wire in most leagues, he has been one of the steals of the season.