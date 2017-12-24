Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles in loss

Carroll finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Pacers.

Carroll pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds while adding 20 points in Saturday's overtime loss. It was a nice game for Carroll who has shown some inconsistencies over the past few weeks after a hot start to the season. He looks a far better player than he did last season and has been a nice waiver wire addition for those who added him early in the season. If he can find a way to get his defensive numbers back to where they were during his time with the Hawks, he will significantly add to his already surprising value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories