Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles in loss
Carroll finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Pacers.
Carroll pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds while adding 20 points in Saturday's overtime loss. It was a nice game for Carroll who has shown some inconsistencies over the past few weeks after a hot start to the season. He looks a far better player than he did last season and has been a nice waiver wire addition for those who added him early in the season. If he can find a way to get his defensive numbers back to where they were during his time with the Hawks, he will significantly add to his already surprising value.
