Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-doubles in win
Carroll finished with 10 points (2-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a block in 32 minutes Monday against Boston.
Carroll posted his first double-double of the season although it was partially offset due to a horrendous shooting night for the veteran forward. Over his past two games, he's made just 4-of-24 shots from the field and 3-of-14 threes. If he's unable to turn it around soon, Carroll's worth dropping as he generally fails to produce much outside of scoring.
