Carroll finished Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with 18 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals over 28 minutes.

Despite Carroll's bench role, he played a big part in Brooklyn's 135-130 victory at home. He did the majority of his damage from the charity stripe, knocking home 76.9 percent of his attempts. The 32-year-old has finished in double figures in three of his previous five matchups and is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 boards and 1.8 steals over that brief stretch.