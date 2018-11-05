Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Doubtful for Tuesday
Carroll (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll has been sidelined all season while working back from a procedure on his right ankle. While he went "pretty hard" in his return to practice Monday, the 32-year-old is a long shot to make his season debut Tuesday. That said, Carroll looks to be trending towards a return against either the Nuggets on Friday or Warriors on Saturday.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Undergoes surgery, timetable still uncertain•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will undergo ankle surgery•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Held out of practice Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with ankle injury Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...