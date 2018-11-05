Carroll (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll has been sidelined all season while working back from a procedure on his right ankle. While he went "pretty hard" in his return to practice Monday, the 32-year-old is a long shot to make his season debut Tuesday. That said, Carroll looks to be trending towards a return against either the Nuggets on Friday or Warriors on Saturday.