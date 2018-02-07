Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drains five triples in Tuesday's loss
Carroll provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during a 123-113 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Carroll's 21 points marked a team high as he put up his best scoring performance since Jan. 19. The five three-pointers made also marked a new season high for Carroll. After a slight December lull, he has rebounded with consistent play in the new year. Over the last five games, Carroll's averaging 14.2 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.6 assists per game.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 15 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads Nets with 14 points and nine boards•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads all scorers in win over Heat•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Plays well in Friday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...