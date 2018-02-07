Carroll provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during a 123-113 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Carroll's 21 points marked a team high as he put up his best scoring performance since Jan. 19. The five three-pointers made also marked a new season high for Carroll. After a slight December lull, he has rebounded with consistent play in the new year. Over the last five games, Carroll's averaging 14.2 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.6 assists per game.