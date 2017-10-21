Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 17 points, eight rebounds

Carroll accumulated 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.

Carroll was hot from beyond the arc Friday -- one of the strengths of his game (1.5 threes across 26.1 minutes per game last season). He's also cleaned the glass well through the team's first two contests, recording 17 total boards. If he can continue this sort of production while chipping in some steals here and there, Carroll could be looking at an improved fantasy season.