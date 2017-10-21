Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 17 points, eight rebounds
Carroll accumulated 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.
Carroll was hot from beyond the arc Friday -- one of the strengths of his game (1.5 threes across 26.1 minutes per game last season). He's also cleaned the glass well through the team's first two contests, recording 17 total boards. If he can continue this sort of production while chipping in some steals here and there, Carroll could be looking at an improved fantasy season.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from three Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Dealt to Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays six minutes in elimination game•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will head to bench role Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....