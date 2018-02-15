Carroll contributed 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.

Carroll has delivered a double-double in three of the last four games, giving him nine here in 2017-18. Through his first eight seasons, Carroll had eight double-doubles combined. Moreover, he is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds, assists, and threes, and the 31-year-old veteran is enjoying by far the best statistical campaign of his career.