Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 21 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's loss
Carroll contributed 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.
Carroll has delivered a double-double in three of the last four games, giving him nine here in 2017-18. Through his first eight seasons, Carroll had eight double-doubles combined. Moreover, he is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds, assists, and threes, and the 31-year-old veteran is enjoying by far the best statistical campaign of his career.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drains five triples in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 15 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads Nets with 14 points and nine boards•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads all scorers in win over Heat•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...