Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 22 points in win over Dallas

Carroll tallied 22 points (7-14 FG. 4-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) and seven rebounds in a 109-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Carroll has been quietly consistent all season, as he is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. His scoring has been especially good, as his 22 and 24 points in his last two games were his two-highest marks of the season. He's one of the few reliable players on the Nets and it's clear that he'll stay fantasy relevant as long as he remains on this weak roster.