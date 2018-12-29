Carroll produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 100-87 loss to Charlotte.

Carroll scored in double-digits for the sixth time in his last eight games, falling just two rebounds shy of a double-double. The points have been nice but Carroll simply isn't doing enough in the other categories to be worth a standard league roster spot.