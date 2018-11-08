Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Expects to play Friday
Carroll (ankle) said he expects to play Friday against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll is yet to play this season while working back from a procedure on his right ankle, but he's ramped up his activity level in recent days and is optimistic about his chance to see some minutes Friday night. Carroll's workload will be limited for the next several games, so he's best avoided in DFS contests for the time being.
