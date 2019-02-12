Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Expects to play Wednesday
Carrol (knee) said that he should be able to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll was held out of Monday's game against the Raptors due to left knee soreness, but it looks like the pain wasn't anything too serious. Expect Carroll to be back in the lineup Wednesday for the team's final game before it heads into the All-Star break.
