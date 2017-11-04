Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet Friday
Carroll provided 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.
The veteran forward checked in a complementary offensive presence alongside Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and D'Angelo Russell on the starting five. Carroll has managed double-digit scoring in seven of eight games this season and has been a strong presence on the glass, as his career-high 6.4 rebounds attest. The 31-year-old's 13.6 points per game are also a high-water mark and confirm that Carroll appears to be back at full health after an injury marred 2016-17 campaign.
