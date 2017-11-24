Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet in Friday's loss

Carroll collected 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Carroll continued his particularly impressive work on the glass, as he's now posted seven or more rebounds in seven of 10 November contests. He's also managed double-digit scoring in four consecutive games, cementing his role as one of the typically high-scoring Nets' most consistent multi-category producers. Through 17 games, the 31-year-old is boasting career-best numbers in points and rebounds, rendering him an attractive mid-tier option in all formats.