Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet in Friday's loss
Carroll collected 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Carroll continued his particularly impressive work on the glass, as he's now posted seven or more rebounds in seven of 10 November contests. He's also managed double-digit scoring in four consecutive games, cementing his role as one of the typically high-scoring Nets' most consistent multi-category producers. Through 17 games, the 31-year-old is boasting career-best numbers in points and rebounds, rendering him an attractive mid-tier option in all formats.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Pours in 17 points in win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Continues contributing in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores 16 in Friday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...