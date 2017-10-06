Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday

Carroll finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.

Though Carroll shot poorly Thursday, he's rebounded well over the Nets' first two preseason games, posting a combined 16 boards in 44 minutes. He'll likely begin the season at small forward, though wasn't a great fantasy commodity last year, posting 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists per game.