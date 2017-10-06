Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday
Carroll finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.
Though Carroll shot poorly Thursday, he's rebounded well over the Nets' first two preseason games, posting a combined 16 boards in 44 minutes. He'll likely begin the season at small forward, though wasn't a great fantasy commodity last year, posting 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Dealt to Brooklyn•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays six minutes in elimination game•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will head to bench role Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays just 14 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Goes for three points in return•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...