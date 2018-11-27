Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Game-time decision vs. Utah
Carroll is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right foot soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It's unclear as to how long Carroll has been nursing the injury, but his status for Brooklyn's upcoming contest is up in the air. He figures to test the foot during warmups to determine whether he'll take the court Wednesday. If Carroll can't go, Allen Crabbe and Rodions Kurucs would likely be in line for an increased role.
