Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Grabs 10 boards in loss
Carroll recorded nine points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Hawks.
Carroll broke his six-game streak of 10 or more points but put up his third double-digit rebound performance of the season in the process. He's currently seeing career-high averages (14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) this season, which is definitely respectable from a fantasy perspective, but anyone on the Nets can present a hit-or-miss proposition for owners, especially with playmaker D'Angelo Russell (knee) out indefinitely. If you are facing injury concerns at forward, you could certainly do worse than Carroll as a replacement.
