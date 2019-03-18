Carroll totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Carroll had returned from a one-game absence due to a knee inury Saturday night against the Jazz and provided a modest five points on 2-for-9 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists, over 20 minutes. Sunday's effort was exponentially more productive on the scoring front in particular, and Carroll's point tally actually led the second unit. The 10-year veteran has seen his offensive contributions fluctuate a bit more since the calendar flipped to February as compared to the earlier portion of the campaign, but he remains a deep-league asset with his averages of 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per contest.