Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Impressive showing off bench
Carroll scored 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and recorded five rebounds along with an assist across 35 minutes Wednesday against Houston.
Carroll put together his best performance of the season, scoring 22 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-8 Missouri product is averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his previous seven contests despite remaining in a bench role.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...