Carroll scored 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and recorded five rebounds along with an assist across 35 minutes Wednesday against Houston.

Carroll put together his best performance of the season, scoring 22 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-8 Missouri product is averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his previous seven contests despite remaining in a bench role.