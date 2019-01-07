Carroll is inactive for Monday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness.

It'll be the first contest that Carroll will be sidelined for since missing 11 straight games to open the season due to an ankle injury. It's unknown at the moment when the injury occurred and how severe it is, but for the time being, Carroll will be inactive against the Celtics on Monday. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also sidelined Monday because of a right adductor strain, teammates Rodions Kurucs and Jared Dudley will presumably see their minutes increase.