Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads all scorers in win over Heat
Carroll poured in 26 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3 Pt, 5-5 FT) in addition to six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block cross 31 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Heat.
Carroll led all scorers as he posted a new season high in points thanks to an efficient shooting night. He also recorded multiple steals for the third time in the last week and connected on multiple treys for the fifth time in his last six games overall. Carroll is in the midst of his best stretch of the season and is averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals in five games since returning from a knee injury.
