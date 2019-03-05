Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads game with 22 points
Carroll registered 22 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in Monday's 127-88 victory over the Mavericks.
Carroll lit it up off the bench from behind the arc, missing just two shots from deep on seven tries and making everything else from the floor. Although he hasn't started this season, he has a secure role as one of the first men off the bench for the Nets, a role which he has settled into nicely from a production standpoint.
