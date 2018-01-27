Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads Nets with 14 points and nine boards
Carroll totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 116-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
Carroll has been one of the few bright spots for the Nets this season, as he's averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year. He may see an increase in role going forward too, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had to leave this game early due to a groin strain. Carroll is the sort of defensive veteran that may become a target at the trade deadline too though, as the Nets are far from contention in the east and may be trying to sell off some of their valuable pieces.
