Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Leads team in rebounding
Carroll totaled seven points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and a steal across 27 minutes in the Nets' win over the Spurs on Monday.
Carroll couldn't get much going offensively, but he made his presence felt nonetheless, pacing the Nets in rebounding and leading the bench in minutes. Although his production has been light in the scoring department this season (11.1 points per game), he's been able to find success rebounding and playing tough defense.
