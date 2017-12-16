Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Left off injury report for Sunday
Carroll (rest) does not appear on the Nets' injury report for Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.
The 31-year-old was given the second night of a back-to-back set off Friday for rest purposes. As expected, he should be good to suit up for Sunday's contest. With Carrol's return, Caris LeVert will seemingly head back to the bench.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will be rested Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Grabs 10 boards in loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 22 points in win over Dallas•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Thinks he'll be back Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with illness Monday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...