Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Left off injury report for Sunday

Carroll (rest) does not appear on the Nets' injury report for Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.

The 31-year-old was given the second night of a back-to-back set off Friday for rest purposes. As expected, he should be good to suit up for Sunday's contest. With Carrol's return, Caris LeVert will seemingly head back to the bench.

