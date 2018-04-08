Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Likely done for season
Carroll (hip) is likely done for the rest of the season, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Carroll has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, so the fact that the team is leaning towards holding the veteran out for the rest of the season doesn't come as much of a surprise. With these final two absences, Carroll will have missed the last four games of the regular season after straining his left hip. In his absence, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris should both be in live for extended roles.
