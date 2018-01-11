Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Friday
Carroll (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Carroll has been sidelined the last two games with a knee sprain and while he's been upgraded to questionable, there's certainly a chance he sits out yet again considering the Nets are headed into a back-to-back set. That said, look for Carroll to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Carroll were to be cleared, he'd likely take minutes away from guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert.
