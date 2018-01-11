Carroll (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

Carroll has been sidelined the last two games with a knee sprain and while he's been upgraded to questionable, there's certainly a chance he sits out yet again considering the Nets are headed into a back-to-back set. That said, look for Carroll to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Carroll were to be cleared, he'd likely take minutes away from guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert.