Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Carroll (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports
Carroll was absent from Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle and will likely use Monday to rest the injury. The Nets should provide another update on the forward's status following Tuesday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with sore ankle•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Drops 17 points, eight rebounds•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Struggles from three Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...