Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Tuesday

Carroll (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports

Carroll was absent from Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle and will likely use Monday to rest the injury. The Nets should provide another update on the forward's status following Tuesday morning shootaround.

