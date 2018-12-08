Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Nears double-double in Friday's win
Carroll chipped in 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win against the Raptors.
Carroll wasn't efficient offensively. However, he has scored in double figures in four of the last five games while earning no shortage of minutes off the bench. It's unclear whether Carroll can get back to the level he was at last year, when he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and threes per game. Nevertheless, he's not being shy about letting his shot fly as he works his way back into the mix.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...