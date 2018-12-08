Carroll chipped in 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win against the Raptors.

Carroll wasn't efficient offensively. However, he has scored in double figures in four of the last five games while earning no shortage of minutes off the bench. It's unclear whether Carroll can get back to the level he was at last year, when he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and threes per game. Nevertheless, he's not being shy about letting his shot fly as he works his way back into the mix.