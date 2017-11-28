Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Carroll (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll was confident Tuesday morning that he'd be healthy enough to return Wednesday, and with his absence from the injury report, that seems to confirm Carroll's expectations. With Allen Crabbe (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) doubtful to play Wednesday, Carroll should be in store for heavy usage on the wing in Dallas.