Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Not on injury report for Wednesday
Carroll (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll was confident Tuesday morning that he'd be healthy enough to return Wednesday, and with his absence from the injury report, that seems to confirm Carroll's expectations. With Allen Crabbe (back) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) doubtful to play Wednesday, Carroll should be in store for heavy usage on the wing in Dallas.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Thinks he'll be back Wednesday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with illness Monday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Questionable with illness•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Scores season-high 24 in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Fills out stat sheet in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.