Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Notches double-double in win
Carroll finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
Carroll shot the ball efficiently, albeit in a limited number of attempts, and he rounded out his double-double by leading the team in rebounding. He's been quite consistent as a scorer of late, finishing between 14 and 19 points scored in six of the last seven games. Carroll is one of the few proven veteran options on the Brooklyn roster, and he should continue carrying a heavy burden at both ends Saturday against the Heat.
