Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Officially questionable Saturday

Carroll (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll noted that he was in significant pain after playing through a rib injury Wednesday against the Wolves. He went 3-for-11 from the field and grabbed just four rebounds in 31 minutes. As a result, he'll likely opt to test the injury out in morning shootaround before making a more decisive call.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories