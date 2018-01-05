Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Officially questionable Saturday
Carroll (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll noted that he was in significant pain after playing through a rib injury Wednesday against the Wolves. He went 3-for-11 from the field and grabbed just four rebounds in 31 minutes. As a result, he'll likely opt to test the injury out in morning shootaround before making a more decisive call.
