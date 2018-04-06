Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Saturday vs. Chicago
Carroll (hip) is out for Saturday's contest against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll will miss a second straight contest Saturday as he continues to work back from a strained left hip. Joe Harris will likely draw another start in his stead.
