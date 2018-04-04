Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Thursday vs. Milwaukee
Carroll (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Carroll strained his left hip during Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, which forced him out of the contest. A day later, he's apparently still experiencing significant discomfort, as he's being ruled out for Thursday's game over 24 hours in advance. In his absence, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis Jefferson and Dante Cunningham all could see extra run.
