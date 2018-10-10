Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Wednesday for rest
Carroll will rest during Wednesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson is reportedly looking to give Kenneth Faried minutes during his Nets debut. So, the veteran Carroll will be given the night off. He should return for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks.
