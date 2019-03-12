Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Wednesday
Carroll (knee) won't play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll was forced to depart Monday's contest against Detroit after hyperextending his left knee, and he'll miss Wednesday's clash as a result. He'll have the next few days off before the Nets determine whether he's able to take the court Saturday in Utah. Allen Crabbe should be in line for more minutes until Carroll returns.
