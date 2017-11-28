Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with illness Monday

Carroll (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Johnathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carroll is dealing with an upper respiratory condition and despite receiving treatment throughout the day, he's not feeling well enough to take the court against the Rockets. With Allen Crabbe (back) also out, it should mean big minutes for the likes of Joe Harris and Caris Levert, while Sean Kilpatrick and Spencer Dinwiddie whould see a few added minutes as well.