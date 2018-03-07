Carroll had 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Warriors.

Carroll did not shoot particularly well Tuesday but still managed to produce a nice overall line. A matchup with the Warriors never bodes well for opposing fantasy production and this was the case for the majority of the Nets squad. Carroll continues to see good minutes on a nightly basis and despite the fear that he could be moved to a smaller role at some stage, he is certainly worth owning now and up until that happens.