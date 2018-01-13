Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Plays well in Friday's win
Carroll contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Hawks.
Carroll returned to action following a two-game absence due to a right knee sprain, and he proceeded to swipe four steals for the third time this season while contributing in every category except blocks. Carroll's impressive individual performance thus far in 2017-18 has been pleasantly surprising, and he'll likely get plenty of attention from contenders as the trade deadline approaches.
