Carroll generated 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes Monday in the Nets' 148-144 double-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Carroll picked up his second straight start at forward and again handled 30-plus minutes while Caris LeVert came off the bench. LeVert (16 points, seven rebounds in 24 minutes) turned in a quality outing of his own, but coach Kenny Atkinson may be inclined to stick with Carroll on the top unit after back-to-back solid performances. Carroll has drilled seven triples between the two starts while converting at a 47.6 percent clip from the field.