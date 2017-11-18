Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Pours in 17 points in win

Carroll recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 118-107 win over the Jazz.

Carrol would have posted a bigger stat line if he had spent more time on the floor, as his 26 minutes was his second-lowest usage this season. the entire backcourt saw reduced minutes in this contest, which could indicate an alteration in the Nets' normal rotation following the shake-up spurred by D'Angelo Russell's injury. It shouldn't affect Carroll's production significantly, and he can still be considered a mid-level forward in all formats.