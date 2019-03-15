Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Probable vs. Jazz
Carroll (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll left Monday's game against the Pistons after hyperextending his left knee, and it caused him to miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder. However, it doesn't appear Carroll was battling anything serious. He should be a full go off the bench Saturday.
